Crab Emblem Tee

by Crabcakes & Cannabis

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Available in three colors! This unisex essential fits like a well-loved favorite, featuring a crew neck, short sleeves and designed with superior combed and ring-spun cotton.

About this brand

We don’t sell Crabcakes. Or Cannabis. We cook up apparel and accessories that celebrate the Free State- Baked, then broiled to perfection. We paid homage to a classic Wedding Crashers line with our lifestyle and apparel brand based out of Annapolis, Maryland. We’re proud Marylanders and are thrilled that thousands of patients have access to affordable, life-changing medicine in our great state. We wear our pride on our sleeves and hope you might want to, too!

