This CraftGrow cannabis was grown on the East Coast of Canada by family-run producer Canada’s Island Garden and is one of the first craft cannabis varieties available on Spectrum Cannabis!

CBD Shark is an 80/20 indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers an equal ratio of THC and CBD, a cannabinoid combination that helps patients treat an array of symptoms like pain, anxiety, and inflammation without the overly intoxicating effects induced by many high-THC strains. This clear-headed hybrid descends from a Shark Shock indica, but as for its second parent, we can only be sure that it was some high-CBD variety. Its aroma is comprised of sweet notes of fruit accented by subtle hints of garlic and herb.

About this brand

We believe there is a place for producers big and small in the cannabis sector, and are putting action to our words. Our approach with CraftGrow and Spectrum Cannabis is to establish a diverse online marketplace for legal medical cannabis products. People can seamlessly access Canada’s leading cannabis brands with one medical document rather than being tied to a single producer. For new producers, having access to the largest group of registered patients in the country can go a long way towards building brand awareness. It is also our way of supporting expedited speed to market for newly licensed producers. CraftGrow partnerships represent a win-win-win model for Canadian patients, the CraftGrow partners, and Canopy Growth.