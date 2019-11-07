 Loading…

Custom Branded Pre-Rolled Cones

by Custom Cones USA

About this product

We offer custom branded pre-rolled cones in 3 types of organic paper; flax, rice, and 100% hemp. We offer sizes as short as 54mm all the way up to 280mm. We can do any custom tip and length dimensions. Lead time is 4 weeks + delivery. Please reach out to us on our site for pricing and further information. We look forward to working together! https://youtu.be/k28tS48Rc3g

About this brand

Are you having trouble making your pre-roll stand out on the dispensary shelf? Custom Cones USA can help you stand out, increase repeat sales and enhance your branding. Custom Cones USA provides custom pre-rolled cones, hemp blunt wrap cones, custom rolling paper booklets, pre-roll packaging, and custom white-label pre-rolled cone packs for processors, dispensaries and other cannabis companies.

1 customer review

Thu Nov 07 2019
M........r
Great service...never have looked back!!