About this product
Custom Cones USA is the first to offer hemp wrap cones for pre-roll production. Expand your pre-roll line with this awesome new hemp cone. Offer a blunt smoking experience to your customers today! Contact us on our site for more information. We look forward to working together!
About this brand
Custom Cones USA
Are you having trouble making your pre-roll stand out on the dispensary shelf? Custom Cones USA can help you stand out, increase repeat sales and enhance your branding. Custom Cones USA provides custom pre-rolled cones, hemp blunt wrap cones, custom rolling paper booklets, pre-roll packaging, and custom white-label pre-rolled cone packs for processors, dispensaries and other cannabis companies.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.