Alpha Berry

by DAIZE

Alpha Berry

About this product

Daize Alpha Berry is pure full spectrum cannabis extract sourced from premium indica-dominant cannabis flower. Alpha Berry may remind you of ripe blackberries, with piney and floral notes, perfect for unwinding.

We focus on the true essence of every plant: its terpene profile. By diving into the depths of what makes a cannabis plant special, we distill the complexities of the natural world into something simple, but profoundly flavourful. The aromatic compounds that are invisible to most, are the truest expression that illustrate the essence of the plant. And that’s what Daize is all about: Elevating everyday subtleties of the cannabis plant into something that becomes integral to the standard of everyday oil-based cannabis products.

