Ti Cobb

by DangleSupply

DangleSupply Smoking Pipes Ti Cobb
DangleSupply Smoking Pipes Ti Cobb

About this product

It's just like Grandpa's ole' Corn Cob pipe, if he was from the future where farmers grew Titanium instead of corn. Super light, super small, super convenient for carrying when lightweight and stash-ability are crucial. Measures 70mm long and 12mm HiGh.

About this brand

DangleSupply Logo
Lightweight, durable, and functional smoking products for the design minded outdoor enthusiast.

