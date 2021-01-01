 Loading…

WizardStix

by DangleSupply

About this product

Do you believe in ✨MAGIC ✨? Us either. But these pipes will make you kinda look like a wizard or a witch or whatever. They are small, light, and made of unbreakable, forever-lasting titanium, plus they look pretty cool. These are heirloom-quality pieces. This new and updated version features a sleeker bend, and tapered bowl, slightly reducing weight, and utilizes SmoothAss® curves technology. Weight: 18 grams Dimensions: Approx 3"x6"

About this brand

Lightweight, durable, and functional smoking products for the design minded outdoor enthusiast.

