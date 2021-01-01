 Loading…

  5. Acapulco Gold
Sativa

Acapulco Gold

by Dank Teez

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Ages pass and civilizations rise and fall but the DANK is eternal! A timeless design inspired by a legendary strain brought to you by Dank Teez. Download the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today! www.dankteez.com

About this brand

Once a month we select a new strain to be deemed DANK and design a shirt based on it. Join DANKTEEZ.COM today!

About this strain

Acapulco Gold

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

