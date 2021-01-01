 Loading…

Fortune Cookies

by Dank Teez

After an EPIC Chinese New Year party we got inspired to devote this month's design to the Fortune Cookies strain. It's like a takeout menu from some heavenly dream! Welcome to the DANK Dynasty! Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today! www.dankteez.com

Once a month we select a new strain to be deemed DANK and design a shirt based on it. Join DANKTEEZ.COM today!

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Fortune Cookies is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines the famed genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush in a potent mix of earthy, honeyed flavors. OG Kush genes are already present in Girl Scout Cookies, but Fortune Cookies has pronounced characteristics that OG fans will appreciate. This strain usually induces a soaring, long-lasting buzz perfect for creative escapes, but can push past the confines of a subtle buzz into the weighty “couch-lock” effects when consumed in higher doses.

