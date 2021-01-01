Fortune Cookies
by Dank TeezWrite a review
$25.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
After an EPIC Chinese New Year party we got inspired to devote this month's design to the Fortune Cookies strain. It's like a takeout menu from some heavenly dream! Welcome to the DANK Dynasty! Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today! www.dankteez.com
About this brand
Dank Teez
About this strain
Fortune Cookies
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Fortune Cookies is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines the famed genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush in a potent mix of earthy, honeyed flavors. OG Kush genes are already present in Girl Scout Cookies, but Fortune Cookies has pronounced characteristics that OG fans will appreciate. This strain usually induces a soaring, long-lasting buzz perfect for creative escapes, but can push past the confines of a subtle buzz into the weighty “couch-lock” effects when consumed in higher doses.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.