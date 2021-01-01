 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. Go Time!
Hybrid

Go Time!

by Dank Teez

Write a review
Dank Teez Apparel Shirts Go Time!
Dank Teez Apparel Shirts Go Time!

$25.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Welcome to DANK MART, where it's 4:20 Twenty-Four Seven baby! Or as we like to call it, GO TIME! Available in "Store" or "Sign" versions. Snap up this 4/20 Special Release as kwik as you can! Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today! www.dankteez.com

About this brand

Dank Teez Logo
Once a month we select a new strain to be deemed DANK and design a shirt based on it. Join DANKTEEZ.COM today!

About this strain

Go Time

Go Time
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Go Time is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred by JinxProof Genetics. A cross between Norton and JOG Kush, this uplifting strain is perfect for perking up moods, stimulating focus, and coercing arousal. Zesty lemon aromas combine with sour, skunky diesel notes with an earthy, hashy finish. As pretty as it is potent, Go Time flowers erupt with bulging calyxes of pastel purples, pinks, and greens underneath a snow-white coat of crystal resin. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review