  5. Remedy Cross
Indica

Remedy Cross

by Dank Teez

About this product

This St. Patrick's Day don't be caught without some Green. Let this design show everyone that you know the Remedy for what ails them. There's a new cross in town, for the Age of Dank is upon us! Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today! www.dankteez.com

About this brand

Once a month we select a new strain to be deemed DANK and design a shirt based on it. Join DANKTEEZ.COM today!

About this strain

Remedy

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Remedy, a cross between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, is a high-CBD strain that induces little to no psychoactive effects. Yellow-tinted buds hide under a sheath of crystal trichomes and carry a lemon-pine scent. Upon inhaling the sweet, floral notes of Remedy, the consumer is lifted into a state of mellow relaxation that differs greatly from the jarring experience induced by high THC strains. Patients looking to medicate without the pronounced head and body effects may turn to Remedy to treat seizures, pain, autism, inflammation, and anxiety disorders. Growers hoping to cultivate this highly medicinal strain should allow a 6 to 8 week flowering time in indoor gardens.

