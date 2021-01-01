 Loading…

  5. Space Queen (RGB)
Hybrid

Space Queen (RGB)

by Dank Teez

$25.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

A ravishing blond wielding a raygun? Yes please! Go ahead Rocketman, brag about your DANK adventures with this rip-off of a classic pulp science fiction mag cover. Choose from the RGB Classic design and the CMYK 80's Edition version. Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today! www.dankteez.com

About this brand

Once a month we select a new strain to be deemed DANK and design a shirt based on it. Join DANKTEEZ.COM today!

About this strain

Space Queen

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Space Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan and Cinderella 99. This strain provides effects that intensely trippy and speedy. If you enjoy a buzzy head high, Space Queen is your ticket. This strain features an aroma of apples, vanilla, and cherries. Growers say Space Queen has large, resinous buds that produce large yields.

