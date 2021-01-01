Space Queen (RGB)
by Dank TeezWrite a review
$25.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
A ravishing blond wielding a raygun? Yes please! Go ahead Rocketman, brag about your DANK adventures with this rip-off of a classic pulp science fiction mag cover. Choose from the RGB Classic design and the CMYK 80's Edition version. Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today! www.dankteez.com
About this brand
Dank Teez
About this strain
Space Queen
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Space Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan and Cinderella 99. This strain provides effects that intensely trippy and speedy. If you enjoy a buzzy head high, Space Queen is your ticket. This strain features an aroma of apples, vanilla, and cherries. Growers say Space Queen has large, resinous buds that produce large yields.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.