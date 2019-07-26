 Loading…

ECO Friendly AND Healthier Smoking-DEC Pipes Starter Kit

by Dark Energy Creations Inc.

5.05
Smoke Smarter, Smoke Healthier: - Brass bowl will last for many decades, and germs/bacteria do not grow on brass. - Wood pipe acts as a natural filter, trapping resins and tar for better smoking - see before and after pics. (Wood pipes should be replaced approximately every 1-2 weeks depending on use, order Series: Beta pipe refill kit) ( Wood is a natural product so coloring/grain/texture can vary from what is pictured) - Brass screens should be replaced depending on use (every 1-2 days) (Order "DEC Pipes" brand brass screens for best results) Wood pipes made from USA grown Poplar - A Renewable Resource. Saving the world's tropical rain forests. When the wood pipe is used up just unscrew the brass bowl, and screw it into a new wood pipe. The used wood pipe can be thrown out to decompose naturally or put in a fire pit or fire place for extra aroma! *** Please note that due to the fact that wood is a natural product grain, color and texture may vary from what is pictured. *** Not available for shipping outside the 50 contiguous States

Smoke Smarter, Smoke Healthier!!!! Wood pipes made from USA grown Poplar - A Renewable Resource. Saving the world's tropical rain forests! See the difference with using our all natural wood pipes...no resins and tars going near your mouth! They are trapped in the pipe and when the wood pipe is used up just unscrew the brass bowl, and screw it into a new wood pipe. The used wood pipe can be thrown out to decompose naturally or put in a fire pit or fire place for extra aroma. How great is that??

Fri Jul 26 2019
S........C
This is a really cool pipe! I brought it with me on my camping trip and it was hella clutch!!
1 person found this helpful
Fri Jul 26 2019
T........f
Everything you could ever want in a pipe. Plus, you'll never break it ;)
1 person found this helpful
Thu Jun 13 2019
A........0
This is such a good idea, I'm literally getting my dad and father in law one of these for fathers day!
1 person found this helpful