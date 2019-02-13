 Loading…

Ascent by DaVinci

by DaVinci Vaporizer

$149.00MSRP

Our top-of-the-line vaporizer, the Ascent features a 100% all-glass pathway, glass-coated ceramic bowl, a 3-hour battery life and our staple precision temperature control. All of these features offer absolute flavor and incomparable purity every time you vape, this makes the Ascent the perfect choice for new users and advanced vaping connoisseurs. The Ascent comes in a variety of designs including Stealth, Carbon Fiber, Burl Wood, Croc Skin and Black Skulls. You can also personalize your vaporizer with custom designs. It is a full temperature control device for compound activation within the cannabis plant. Enables the ability to set timed vaporizing sessions.

DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.

Wed Feb 13 2019
S........0
I'm on my second one in two years. The first one didn't last 6 months. DaVinci sent me a new one within a few weeks. Now, my second one has died. The on and off button jammed the other night, and I could not shut it off. The battery died! I really love the size of this vaporizer, but I haven't had any luck with it! Pam
Thu Mar 23 2017
l........b
I have zero complaints about this vaporizer. I had actually broke one of the glass pieces and was heartbroken thinking I had to order a part before I could use it again. But then I realized in the box they give you a replacement part for what I broke. so now I really couldn't be happier with this vape. it works exactly how it's supposed to and delivers an awesome vaping experience. I also have tried a G vape, and this is way better.
2 people found this helpful