  5. DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Onyx

DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Onyx

by DaVinci Vaporizer

5.015
With this DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Onyx(black), you can get more out of your MIQRO with the additional accessories in it. Here is what's added to the box: MIQRO Glove - Stylish protection for your MIQRO Grinder Coin - Grind your herbs discreetly Carry Can XL- Safely carry your herbs Extra 18350 Battery - Uninterrupted vape sessions Carrying Case - Bring your MIQRO anywhere Explore the purest flavor in MIQRO steps!

DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.

Wed May 13 2020
g........2
My wife’s birthday is coming up and I know what to get her. She likes to smoke but is trying to quit for health reasons. I know she likes small and handy gadgets so I think the DaVinci Miqro vaporizer is perfect for her plus I’m thinking of also getting her the Explorer’s Collection. I got the kit for myself and it just has everything you need. It has a grinder and its own container and an extra battery. I mean I already enjoyed the Miqro but with this addition, it made the experience even better. I know she’ll love it and if you already own a Miqro this is a great addition.
Wed May 13 2020
j........1
I’ve been using another vaporizer for years and have gotten quite used to it. So when my brother-in-law told me about DaVinci Miqro, I was hesitant to try it. But when I did, I never looked back! I got the Miqro Explorers variety because I was immediately impressed by its features—and its size, of course! I was a little excited because I was eager to use my newly purchased DaVinci vaporizer. But Rich, their customer service guy, was very patient with me and gamely answered all my questions, including the non-DaVinci-related ones. Anyway, I really like its soothing flavors and the smooth vapor. So calming. So relaxing, which, I believe, is what vaping is all about. My DaVinci is really a great buy!
Wed May 13 2020
a........1
The DaVinci Miqro Explorers is so stylish, I like to bring it with me wherever I go! Its size is definitely not the only thing that makes it a good vaporizer. It has a lot of features and extras that make every vaping experience memorable. It has a grinder coin where you can grind your dry herbs. Once you’re done grinding, you can place your herbs inside the carry can. I also like it because I can adjust temperature levels according to my preference. The Miqro Explorers, like what I said earlier, is stylish, which means it looks good. I like the minimalist design. Makes it look really good! It’s one of the reasons I love carrying it around. Of course, its smooth flavors are also a major reason why I want to show off my DaVinci Miqro Explorers!