 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Tools & accessories
  5. 1ml Luer Cap Syringe and Metal Plunger

1ml Luer Cap Syringe and Metal Plunger

by DC ALCHEMY

Write a review
DC ALCHEMY Dabbing Tools & Accessories 1ml Luer Cap Syringe and Metal Plunger

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

1ml Borosilicate Glass Syringe w/ Metal Twist Plunger Incorporating the latest advances in child-proofing technology, these 1ml Glass Applicator Syringes with metal twist plungers are perfect for home or professional use. The metal twist plunger is a two-component upgrade which has the capability to close pre-filled syringes with ease. With a standard plastic plunger, when a slip cap or locked syringe is filled, it will cause the plunger to pop out from pressure. The metal twist plunger solves that issue while adding a look and feel of quality! The included Luer Lock or Luer cap tip uses state-of-the-art technology to keep the syringes airtight. Crafted from high quality heat-resistant borosilicate glass, each syringe is medical grade, ultra-hygienic, and easy to clean. Maintenance is made even easier by an easy disassembly of the syringe. Application is simple and controlled, reducing mess and waste! *NOTE 10PC & 50PC ORDERS ARRIVE ASSEMBLED*

About this brand

DC ALCHEMY Logo
We are dedicated to providing Patients, Processors, Retailers, and Labs with top of the line products, packaging, and exceptional customer service, thus; creating a unique and pleasant experience. Cartridges * Syringes * CCELL Products * Cannabis Packaging * use promo code LEAFLY for 10% off entire site *

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review