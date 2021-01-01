 Loading…

1ml Luer Lock Syringe W/ Measurement Markings

by DC ALCHEMY

Incorporating the latest advances in child-proofing technology, these 1ml Glass Applicator Syringes are perfect for home or professional use. The included Luer Cap/ Lock uses state-of-the-art technology to keep the syringes airtight. Crafted from high quality heat-resistant borosilicate glass, each syringe is medical grade, ultra-hygienic, and easy to clean. Maintenance is made even easier by an easy disassembly of the syringe which can be broken down into 3 separate pieces. Application is simple and controlled, reducing mess and waste!

We are dedicated to providing Patients, Processors, Retailers, and Labs with top of the line products, packaging, and exceptional customer service, thus; creating a unique and pleasant experience. Cartridges * Syringes * CCELL Products * Cannabis Packaging * use promo code LEAFLY for 10% off entire site *

