Genuine CCELL M3 Battery
250+ puffs per charge Ceramic heating element Micro-USB rechargeable 550mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery Stealthy breathing LED indicator Buttonless inhale activation Standard 510 threading Easy magnetic connection for vape cartridges Comes with charger and magnetic adaptors for cartridges Aluminum alloy housing 42mm x 55mm x 12.8mm * Genuine CCELL * CCELL PALMS ARE DESIGNED TO BE USED WITH CCELL CARTRIDGES – WE CAN NOT GUARANTEE FUNCTIONALITY WITH ANY OTHER TYPE OF CARTRIDGE.
DC ALCHEMY
