About this product

The best atomizer on the market! CCELL™ M6 series utilizes a porous ceramic core instead of the traditional wick and coil. The result – Superior vape performance with high viscosity extracts, clean taste and the best of all, it has the LOWEST failure/leak rates! CCELL Ceramic Core Technology: -Dimensions: 60mm x 10mm(diameter) -Patented Cell Technology -Body Constructed with Stainless steel -Polycarbonate tanker -510 universal threading -Silicon thread skirt included Round tip Mouth piece : Wide aperture with shorter profile. *An arbor press or equivalent tool is required for assembly.