  5. Virgin Mary, Mary Jane Plain Chain Rosary

Virgin Mary, Mary Jane Plain Chain Rosary

by Delicate Raymond Jewelry

Virgin Mary, Mary Jane Plain Chain Rosary

$58.00MSRP

About this product

!4kt Gold Filled Mary Jane Rosary Necklace, measures 17" in length, accented with tiny lotus pearls at the clasp.

About this brand

Delicate Raymond Jewelry Logo
The Gold Leaf Collection by Delicate Raymond Jewelry has super cute gold marijuana charms embellished with tiny pearls and semi-precious stones. Interested in selling the Gold Leaf Collection in your shop? Email us for wholesale line sheets. Hosting a Cannabis themed event in California? We would love to join! Are you a Journalists, Blogger, or Social Media Influencer? We would love to hear from you! Email: delicateraymondjewelrybar@gmail.com IG: @delicateraymondjewelry

