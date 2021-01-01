About this product

Unknown Kush Early Version, maintains the properties of her feminized version, but with a shorter flowering period. She is a feminized and photodependent seed, but with a shorter ripening cycle. Unknown kush early version is a 50% Indica/Sativa hybrid. With a high THC content, and an abundant production of trichomes that flood the plant in bloom. These trichomes cover it completely providing a very unique smell that the unknown kush is known for. Its flavor is a complex and tasty mixture of nuances, with a very pleasant sensation. When tasting it, she is VERY different from other hybrids with predominance kush. From its flowers emanate aromas of haze and kush, but at the same time in the mouth they become very nuances complex, with a sweet, metallic incense and finishing of with citrus flavors. Given its high THC content, it is very appropriate for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as for personal enjoyment and delight. A gift for your senses, which will not leave any of its users indifferent. Winner of more than 20 awards worldwide. Which is due to its special and unmistakable flavor! She also offers a very high return for extraction along with her high psychotropic and therapeutic result. Unknown Kush Early Version produces a very pleasant, narcotic and stimulating effect. Which will have you feeling very comfortable and relaxed. Your senses will have a very satisfying sense of peace. She is so strong that uses have included as an analgesic or a therapy for sleep disorders. She is a very easy plant to grow. Quite resistant to fungi and pests, which can cover a very wide range of latitudes and temperatures. Making it a very good option regardless of where it is grown. Indoors it will be ready in about 45 days of flowering, and outdoors, in early October for the northern hemisphere. Or early April for the southern hemisphere. A true jewel in your crop, with the ability to leave you satisfied and fulfilled. But don't take our word for it, try her yourself! You won't be disappointed, we guarantee it