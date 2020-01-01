 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cannatonic
Hybrid

Cannatonic

by Delta 9 Labs

Write a review
Delta 9 Labs Cannabis Flower Cannatonic

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cannatonic

Cannatonic
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content.  A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content.  As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms.  Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.

 

About this brand

Delta 9 Labs Logo
Delta 9 Labs was created with the singular vision of empowering culture with full spectrum, pure plant alternatives farm fresh to your local dispensary. Our devotion to finding all natural cannabis solutions keeps us continually innovating in ways that improve the health and wellness of our customers. The Delta 9 family of products includes cartridges, capsules, edibles and our coveted Delta Max 2.0 collection. All of our products are tested in-house and by independent 3rd party labs as part of our continued commitment to purity and safety.