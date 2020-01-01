Delta 9 Labs was created with the singular vision of empowering culture with full spectrum, pure plant alternatives farm fresh to your local dispensary. Our devotion to finding all natural cannabis solutions keeps us continually innovating in ways that improve the health and wellness of our customers. The Delta 9 family of products includes cartridges, capsules, edibles and our coveted Delta Max 2.0 collection. All of our products are tested in-house and by independent 3rd party labs as part of our continued commitment to purity and safety.