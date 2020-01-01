 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
About this product

About this strain

Originally created by Dutch breeders Serious Seeds, White Russian is a cross of two legendary strains, White Widow and AK-47. An indica-dominant hybrid, it won the High Times Cannabis Cup "Best Overall" in 1996 and was for a time considered the strongest strain in the world. White Russian is an extremely fragrant plant, smelling of sweet fruit and skunk even in its vegetative cycle. With a flavor that is smooth and spicy with undertones of skunk and earth, White Russian’s high is quite cerebral, but can lead to couchlock when over-indulged.

About this brand

Delta 9 Labs was created with the singular vision of empowering culture with full spectrum, pure plant alternatives farm fresh to your local dispensary. Our devotion to finding all natural cannabis solutions keeps us continually innovating in ways that improve the health and wellness of our customers. The Delta 9 family of products includes cartridges, capsules, edibles and our coveted Delta Max 2.0 collection. All of our products are tested in-house and by independent 3rd party labs as part of our continued commitment to purity and safety.