  5. Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 1000mg + 400mg of Additional Cannabinoids

Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 1000mg + 400mg of Additional Cannabinoids

by Deluxe Leaf

4.914
About this product

The Deluxe Leaf 1000mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture is incredibly popular due to its cannabidiol content and pricing. Packed with 33mg in every ML of CBD Oil, the 1000mg sublingual CBD hemp oil tincture from Deluxe Leaf is popular for customers that use CBD oil for anxiety, varying levels of stress and pain as well as inflammation and discomfort. We utilize CO2 extraction solely on Hemp Flower – not Biomass – to ensure unrivaled quality and that a Full Spectrum of cannabinoids exists within our CBD Oil. Our products are truly Full Spectrum in that they contain over Six additional cannabinoids including: CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBN and CBG in bioavailable quantities.

About this brand

Deluxe Leaf Logo
At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.

14 customer reviews

4.914

Wed Apr 01 2020
s........f
What a great product. It looks like it's going to last me a long time which is great
Tue Mar 31 2020
t........e
Good stuff!