GENETICS: Fast and Vast Auto x Northern Lights Auto TYPE: Indica 80%, Sativa 20% CBD: 0.6% THC: 18-20% FLOWERING TYPE: Autoflowering HARVEST TIME: Approximately 8 weeks from germination HEIGHT: 100cm YIELD: 600-800gr/m2 To create 2 Fast 2 Vast Auto, the Heavyweight team had a task of how to improve on probably the best Autoflowering strain available anywhere at the moment - Fast and Vast Auto. Taking great care not to lose any quality at the expense of yield they took a beautiful example of a Northern Lights Auto and crossed it with the mighty Fast and Vast Auto. Although the huge yield of Fast and Vast Auto has been retained the addition of the heralded Northern Lights genes have produced the mouth-watering 2 Fast 2 Vast Auto Feminised Cannabis Seed. The entire plant is covered with resin, even the stem and branches, the smoke is pure with a fruity edge, the effect is a beautiful high and then a deep relaxed stone, giving the effect that is so hard to find, yet so sought after. Well here it is at last, 2 Fast 2 Vast Auto is the finest Autoflowering Feminised cannabis seed Heavyweight Seeds have ever produced, making even the most dubious critics of Autos think again. 2 Fast 2 Vast Auto Feminised | Heavyweight Seeds Review Heavyweight Seeds, I absolutely love your strain 2 Fast 2 Vast Auto, I don't grow anything else at the moment. I get such a good grow off of it, plus the last pack I bought every single seed germinated. I found a really good deal on Heavyweight Seeds from Discount Cannabis Seeds (they sent Free Heavyweight Seeds) so it works out such good value for money. I cant thank you enough Heavyweight Seeds, I recommend everyone to try 2 Fast 2 Vast Auto.
Northern Lights is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
