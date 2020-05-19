Barney's Farm Blue Gelato 41 Feminised
Genetics: Blueberry x Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) Effect: Clear headed, Energetic Outdoor Yield (g): 2500-3000 Indoor Yield (g): 600-700 gr/m² Flowering Time (days): 63 - 70 Feminised Outdoor Harvest Month: October Feminised Outdoor Harvest Month Week: 2nd-3rd week Height (cm): 150-200cm Height: Tall Indica %: 60% / Sativa %: 40% Taste: Sweet, Earthy, Citrus Aroma: Fresh, Fruity Blue Gelato 41 Feminised Cannabis Seeds | Barney's Farm Blue Gelato 41 Feminised Cannabis Seeds are Barney’s Farm’s sensational new Blueberry super-cross with the West Coast. Blue Gelato 41 was created by crossing the famous Blueberry with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and the fresh and fruity Indica, Sunset Sherbert. Blue Gelato 41 will rapidly plunge you into a tranquil pool of potent psychedelic pleasure. Many phenotypes display blue/purple flowers, all are smeared in thick resin and ooze sweet and earthy citrus flavours. Let Blue Gelato 41 fascinate your taste buds and massage pain away leaving pure satisfaction and joy. Although Blue Gelato 41 aromas are wonderfully intoxicating, effects are generally clear headed and energetic. Flowering time indoors is 9 to 10 weeks; outdoors Blue Gelato 41 can reach up to 2 metres, normally finishing in October. Expect an exceptional yield, with stretched pre-flowering can deliver up to 3kg of buds.
Discount Cannabis Seeds
Gelato
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gelato, aka Larry Bird, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The effects of Gelato produce a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers say the physical sensation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative during the day. Gelato gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma it smells like. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC Powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects of this strain. Medical marijuana patients choose Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Growers say this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and is illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin.