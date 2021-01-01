Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds | 100 Seed Bulk Packs
BULK SEED PACKS ARE 100 SEEDS Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds AKA “Stardog”, is a mostly Sativa hybrid (90% Sativa/10% Indica) strain that is a super strong cross between the highly popular Chemdawg 4 and Tres Dog. Genetics: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dog Type: Mostly Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Time: 56 to 63 days Outdoor Harvest: Early October Yield Indoor: 550 to 700g/m2 Yield Outdoor: 800g/plant Height Indoor: 80 to 120cm Height Outdoor: 150 to 200cm THC: 24% Aroma/Flavour: Earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and lemon Effect: Energetic and giggly accompanied by a mellow relaxing body feeling Medical Conditions: Stress, anxiety and fatigue Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds have a THC level of around 22-24%. The dense, small to medium sized, popcorn shaped buds have a potent effect that can last up to 3 hours. Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds produce bright green Nugs with fiery orange hairs that have an earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and lemon. This strain offers a powerful uplifting Sativa high that leaves you feeling energetic and giggly accompanied by a mellow relaxing body feeling. Stardawg Feminized is particularly good for treating those suffering from stress, anxiety and fatigue.
Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields.
