Beracky Glass Drop Down Adapter
by Discount E-NailsWrite a review
$19.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Beracky Glass Drop Down Adapter Features: N Style & S Style Adapter Joint: 14mm Male and Female Adapter Features: Straight and Parallel Joint Material: Glass Drop down adapters keep your rig cleaner and are easy to clean themselves. They also moves the coil away from the mouth piece on an e-nail setup. https://discountenails.com/
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.