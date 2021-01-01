Beyond Glass Beveled Edge Opaque Bottom Quartz Banger With Insert
by Discount E-NailsWrite a review
$27.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Beyond Glass Beveled Edge Opaque Bottom Quartz Banger With Insert Features: Nail Outer Diameter: 16mm/20mm Suited for 16mm/20mm Heating Coils Nail Joint Type: Male/Female Nail Joint Size: 10mm/14mm/18mm Nail Wall Thickness: 2mm Nail Bottom Thickness: 4mm Quartz Insert Size: 11mm/15mm Includes: 1x Quartz Banger Nail 1x Quartz Insert https://discountenails.com/
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.