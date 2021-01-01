 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Tools & accessories
  5. Beyond Glass Beveled Edge Opaque Bottom Quartz Banger With Insert

Beyond Glass Beveled Edge Opaque Bottom Quartz Banger With Insert

by Discount E-Nails

Write a review
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Tools & Accessories Beyond Glass Beveled Edge Opaque Bottom Quartz Banger With Insert
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Tools & Accessories Beyond Glass Beveled Edge Opaque Bottom Quartz Banger With Insert
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Tools & Accessories Beyond Glass Beveled Edge Opaque Bottom Quartz Banger With Insert
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Tools & Accessories Beyond Glass Beveled Edge Opaque Bottom Quartz Banger With Insert
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Tools & Accessories Beyond Glass Beveled Edge Opaque Bottom Quartz Banger With Insert

$27.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Beyond Glass Beveled Edge Opaque Bottom Quartz Banger With Insert Features: Nail Outer Diameter: 16mm/20mm Suited for 16mm/20mm Heating Coils Nail Joint Type: Male/Female Nail Joint Size: 10mm/14mm/18mm Nail Wall Thickness: 2mm Nail Bottom Thickness: 4mm Quartz Insert Size: 11mm/15mm Includes: 1x Quartz Banger Nail 1x Quartz Insert https://discountenails.com/

About this brand

Discount E-Nails Logo
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review