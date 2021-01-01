Beyond Glass Quartz Banger Nail With Removable Quartz Insert
by Discount E-NailsWrite a review
$25.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Beyond Glass Quartz Banger Nail With Removable Quartz Insert Features: Quartz Nail Outer Diameter: 16mm/20mm Suited for 16mm/20mm coils Bucket Thickness: 2mm Joint Type: Male or Female Joint Size: 10mm/14mm/18mm Quartz Insert Diameter: 11mm/15mm Material: Factory Certified Quartz Included: 1x Beyond Glass Quartz Banger Nail 1x Quartz Insert https://discountenails.com/
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.