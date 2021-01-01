 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. Crossing 30mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit

Crossing 30mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit

by Discount E-Nails

Write a review
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Nails & Attachments Crossing 30mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Nails & Attachments Crossing 30mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Nails & Attachments Crossing 30mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit

$29.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Crossing 30mm Quartz Banger Nail Kit This quartz banger fits the crossing 30mm coil Joint size: 14mm Male Includes: 1x 30mm Opaque Joint Quartz Nail 1x Bowl Insert 1x Carb Cap 1x Pin Coil-Nail Fastener *NOTE: Crossing 30mm Coil Sold Separately* https://discountenails.com/

About this brand

Discount E-Nails Logo
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review