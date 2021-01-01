 Loading…

Crossing Poseidon Bundle

by Discount E-Nails

$79.99MSRP

About this product

Crossing Poseidon Bundle Features : 1. EZ TC mode 380F/420F/460F. 2. Wattage mode 25W. 3. Stainless steel atomizer & battery. 4. Removable mouthpiece. 5. Splash guard. 6. Adjustable airflow system. 7. Replacement coil Contents: 1 EZ Battery  1 Sai Atomizer  1 Triple Titanium & Quartz coil for EZ TC Mode  1 Jumbo Kanth- & Quartz coil for Wattage Mode  1 USB Cable 2 Extra O-rings 1 Poseidon bubbler 1 Carb cap & dab tool 1 Base Stand Model EZ poseidon bubbler Style wax vaporizer Special splash cap(Patent Pending) Coils 4mm kanth- wire quartz coil, triple titanium quartz coil Material of coils kanth- wire... Bubbler 2 pc Work wattage 25w EZ TC mode 380F/420F/460F Thread ego 510 Resistance 0.25ohm... Material all stainless steel Function adjustable airflow Package gift box Weight 0.46kg https://discountenails.com/

About this brand

Discount E-Nails Logo
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!

