Fancier Quartz Hybrid E-Nail Kit
by Discount E-NailsWrite a review
$129.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Fancier Quartz Hybrid E-Nail Kit Nail: 6 in 1 Quartz Hybrid Nail Case Colors: Camouflage or Black Carbon Fiber *Reaches 710 degrees in about 3 minutes* *Temperature range is 0-999 degrees* Every Kit Includes: 1x PID temperature controller Box 1x coil (20mm Size) 1x AC power cable(1.5m) 1x Quartz Hybrid Nail 1x Quartz Dish 2x Silicone containers 1x Zipper Case 1x User Manual The Quartz Hybrid nail bottoms are reversible for a 6 in 1 10mm/14mm/18mm male and female rig fitment. They fit most all rigs! Fancier E-Nail Specifications: Brand Name Fancier Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 10MM Male, 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 10MM Female, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 6 in 1 Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral) Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath Thermocouple Type “K” type PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm) (Approximate Size) https://discountenails.com/
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.