Fancier E-Nail Straight Quartz Kit Nail: 4 in 1 Straight Quartz Nail and Adapter Case Colors: Camouflage or Black Carbon Fiber Please note the coil inner diameter is only 19.8mm barrel shape *Reaches 710 degrees in approx. 2-3 minutes* *Temperature Range is 0-999 Degrees* Every Kit Includes: 1x PID temperature controller Box 1x coil (19.8MM Only) 1x AC power cable(1.5m) 1x Straight Quartz Nail (14&18MM Male) 1x Quartz Carb Cap 1x Glass Adapter(14&18MM Female) 2x Silicone containers 1x Zipper Case 1x User Manual The quartz nail is both 14MM and 18MM Male Joints in One the Glass adapter is a 14MM and 18MM Female Joint in One. So every E-Nail Kits quartz nail is a 4 in 1 and can fit for both 14MM & 18MM Female and Male Joints. (Fits most all rigs) Fancier E-Nail Features: Brand Name Fancier Key Words Fancier Nail, Fancier E Nail, Fancier Nail Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F Quartz Nail with Adapter Joints: 14MM Male, 18MM Male, 14MM Female, 18MM Female Joints 4 in 1 Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral) Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath Thermocouple Type "K" type PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93x37x129mm) (Approximate Size)