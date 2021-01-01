 Loading…

Greenlightvapes G9 Cartridge Filling Machine Kit 25ml

About this product

G9 Semi Automatic Vape Oil Atomizer Filling Gun Machine Injection Kit 25ml The Semi Automatic Cartridge filling gun can easily be adjusted to fill in 0.5ml, 1.0ml, 1.5ml, 2.0ml, and 2.5ml increments. You can quickly and accurately fill your cartridges. The heated barrel has a digital controller that allows the user to set a temperature from (Room Temperature - 190°F) in increments of 1.0°F. The Filler comes ready to use, just plug it in and attach the included 14 Gauge Tip & 18 Gauge Tip (by default) Description: All Set Package Includes  1 x Filling gun/25ml 1 x Temp controller 1 x Heat cord 1 x Power cord 4 x Lure lock needles 1 x User manual 1 x Packaging Box     Filler Gun 25ml capacity Increments: 0.5ml., 1.0ml., 1.5ml., 2.0ml., 2.5ml. Temp Range: Room Temp – 194f Aluminum, Stainless Luer Lock Tip   Heat Barrel Hardened Aluminum Easy Connect: 1/4 turn finger screw Heater: 35w Silicone Cover   Control Unit Aluminum All cords detachable Max 150W heater load 110V/220V 2 AMP Fuse   Power Cord (wallto control unit) Standard detachable power cord (typically 5` length) Detachable Grounded 3 Prong   Head Connection Cord (control unit to filler) Extremely flexible 5` length Detachable at control unit using watertight industrial connector plug Silicone coated fiberglass braid is chemical and heatproof https://discountenails.com/

A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!

