The Tick E-nail kit features the industry's ONLY auto timing function for a set auto power shut off. This keeps consumers much safer for daily dabbers that leave their E-nail on for long periods of time. The Tick E-nail also features high quality hybrid titanium/quartz nail for optimal flavor hits in a matter of seconds. Its real-time temperature control allows the device to reach a varying temperature range of 0F-999F. It reaches 710 Degrees in 30 seconds. The oversized HD display makes reading and changing the temperature much easier. The body is small (4.3" tall by 2.0" wide), durable and super easy to use! Nail/Coil Size Choices: 10mm flat/16mm/20mm The Kit includes: 1x Tick E-nail 1x Titanium/Quartz Hybrid Nail 1x Carb Cap & Dab Tool 1x Power Chord 1x Heating Coil 1x User Manual 1x Elegant Box Key Features: Precise temperature control Small, durable, and easy to use Optimal flavor hits with ti/quartz hybrid nail Temperature range of 0F-999F Stable temperature with a +/-5F variance Heats up faster with a 30 second warmup User set timer function (automatic power off)