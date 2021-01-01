About this product

Kanboro Ecube Master 2 Kit The Ecube Master 2 is the newest released flagship portable e-nail kit from Kanboro Tech. They took what they had learned from manufacturing e-nails for other popular brands and added some clever innovations of their own. The main feature and difference from the Ecube Master is the sleek new body design with the "bolt" button. Also it features a 1 piece glass mouthpiece with no joints. The LED screen has also been upgraded. The Ecube uses a 4mm removable and replaceable ceramic heating rod that connects via 2 gold plated pins to ensure a good connection. Another difference from most other E-Nails out there is the larger size of the nail itself. The unit comes with a titanium, a ceramic, and a quartz nail ranging in size from 14.5 mm to 16 mm in diameter. Features: - Full Ceramic Top - Plug-in Replaceable Heating Rods - Replaceable Nails - Battery Lasts Up To 45 Uses - Heats Up In 30 Seconds -LED screen - Temp Range 200-900℉ - Extremely Portable - All-in-one dab set up, easy for the average starter Includes: 1x Explosive/Water-proof Case 1x Ecube Master 2 Body 1x Kanboro Silicon Container 1x Magnetic Carb Cap with Tool 1x Glass Attachment 1x 18650 battery 2x heating rods 1x Ceramic Nail 16mm 1x Ti-Nail 14.5mm 1x Quartz Nail 16mm 1x Magnetic Stand 1x Replacement O-Rings 1x USB Charging Cable 1x User`s Manual https://discountenails.com/