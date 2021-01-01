About this product

LTQ Vapor Rosin Press Machine KP-1 is a well made Rosin Press Machine for making pure wax/concentrates. It has a small size and high pressure. Withe dual heating plates, it will be very easier to press oil. You just need to wrap the flower body with baking paper and put it in the middle of the heating plate. Press the handle several times to suqeeze the upper and lower heating plates into place and stop for 30s and then wait for wax/concentrates. The LTQ Vapor Rosin Press Machine KP-1 also provides temperature control function. The heating tube will automatically heat to the set temperature. And the recommended temperature is 220℉. Parameters Size:195mm x 130mm x 312mm Using voltage:90-120V, 220-240V Machine power:200W (100W per heating tube, a total of two heating tubes) Plate size:115mm x 120mm Includes: 1 x Rosin press machine(KP-1) 1 x Power cable 6 x Stickers 1 x Stainless steel dab tool(A) 1 x Silicone container 1 x User manual 10 x Baking paper 4 x Magnetic absorption https://discountenails.com/