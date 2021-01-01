About this product

LTQ Vapor Rosin Press Machine KP-2 The LTQ Vapor Rosin Press Machine KP-2 is an innovative Rosin Press Machine, which is used for producing wax/concentrate by yourself. You just need to wrap the flower body with baking paper and put it in the middle of the heating plate. Press the handle several times to squeeze the upper and lower heating plates into place. Stop for 30 seconds and then wait for wax/concentrates. The LTQ Vapor Rosin Press Machine KP-1 also provide temperature control functions. The heating tube will automatically heat to the set temperature. The recommended temperature is 220℉. Just get one to enjoy DIY fun! Parameters Machine Size:108mm x 145mm x 274mm Using voltage:90-120V, 220-240V Machine power:100W Plate size: 80mm x 80mm Includes: 1 x Rosin press machine(KP-2) 1 x Power cable 1 x Stainless steel dab tool(A) 2 x Sticker 10 x Baking paper 1x Wrench tool 1 x Silicone container 1 x User manual 4 x Magnetic absorption https://discountenails.com/