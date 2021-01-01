 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Majesty Dual E-Nail Controller Kit

Majesty Dual E-Nail Controller Kit

by Discount E-Nails

Write a review
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Majesty Dual E-Nail Controller Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Majesty Dual E-Nail Controller Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Majesty Dual E-Nail Controller Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Majesty Dual E-Nail Controller Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Majesty Dual E-Nail Controller Kit

$209.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Majesty Dual E-Nail Controller Kit The Majesty dual controller is excellent for displays, trade shows, events, or just if you have a lot of friends! It allows the user to run two different rigs at once with two different PID controllers. Specifications Control Box: Working Voltage: AC110V 60Hz Output Voltage: AC110V Power: 135W Heating Coil: Working Voltage: AC110V 60Hz Power: 120W Ground Resistance: Below 2Ω Ground Potential: Below 2mv Kit Includes: 1pc dual PID enail controller 2pcs heating coils 1pc power cable 1pc manual 1pc gift box Coil Size Choices: 10mm Flat, 16mm, 20mm, 25mm https://discountenails.com/

About this brand

Discount E-Nails Logo
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review