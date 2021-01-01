Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit
$94.99MSRP
About this product
Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit Parameters: 1)Body size: 76*49*25MM 2)Working voltage:90-250V AC 3)Temperature setting range 250℉-999℉ 4)Material: ABS Plastic 5)Diameter for coil:16mm 6)110V Majesty Mini E-Nail Kit Includes: 1pc mini e-nail temperature controller box 1pc 16mm heater coil 1pc 16mm grade 2 titanium nail 1pc grade 2 titanium carb cap 1pc manual 1pc gift box https://discountenails.com/
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
