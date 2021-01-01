 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit

Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit

by Discount E-Nails

Write a review
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit

$94.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Majesty Super Mini E-Nail Controller Kit Parameters: 1)Body size: 76*49*25MM 2)Working voltage:90-250V AC 3)Temperature setting range 250℉-999℉ 4)Material: ABS Plastic 5)Diameter for coil:16mm 6)110V Majesty Mini E-Nail Kit Includes: 1pc mini e-nail temperature controller box 1pc 16mm heater coil 1pc 16mm grade 2 titanium nail 1pc grade 2 titanium carb cap 1pc manual 1pc gift box https://discountenails.com/

About this brand

Discount E-Nails Logo
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review