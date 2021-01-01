About this product

Plus Glass "Smoke Ring Donut" Size: 8.5 Inches Tall Thickness: 3.5-4mm Weight: 8 Ounces Colors: Reseda Green/Lavender/Peachblow Joint Type: 14mm Female Your smoke rushes through the twin donut ring cooling chambers and fantastic crystalline tubing, as our Showerhead style percolator offers optimum diffusion through 360 degrees of diffused flow. You will be amazed by the beautiful flowing smoke streams, the smooth quiet diffuser, and the stunning good looks of this heady artistic creation. Experience the brilliance of our new color versions, the latest members of this groundbreaking design! The "Smoke Ring Donut" is not all about good looks, this is one seriously nice functioning pipe. Flavorful and hard hitting, this is a driver... not just another pretty rig on the shelf. Try yours today, and experience the thrill of the Smoke Ring!