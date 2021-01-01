About this product

Portable CPen Nail Wax-W62 Kit *Choice of 1.0 or 2.0 Glass Mouth Piece* This is a top pick E-rig for 2019. It is small, exquisite, and easy to use on the go. An internal high powered battery provides the CPen Nail with precise temperature control, which can reach 710 degrees in a few seconds and produce huge vapor. Better yet, it is equipped with a micro USB charger and easy to replace nails. The glass adapter provides water filtration if needed. Get your concentrates ready for a fantastic and extraordinary experience! Kit Includes: 1x Cpen Nail/1150mAh Li-Ion Battery 1x Magnetic Stainless Steel Carb Cap with removable Ceramic Dab Tool 1x Quartz Nail 1x Ceramic Nail 1x Titanium Nail 1x Glass pipe attachment 1x USB Cable Charger 1x User Manual Product name CPENAIL Used for Wax/concentrate oil/shatter Material of body Aluminum alloy + Rubber coating Whole size L106mm * D22mm Net weight 100g Heating element Ceramic/Quartz/Titanium chamber Resistance of heater 0.25~0.4Ω Battery capacity 1100mAh Charging voltage DC 5V Output voltage 3.3-4.2V Output power 30~60W(power = square of voltage/resistance) Output current 10-15A(current = voltage/resistance) Quiescent current <5ua<> Charging duration about 60 minutes