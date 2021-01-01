SB Tornado Buoy Base Cyclone Percolator
by Discount E-NailsWrite a review
$79.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Tornado Buoy Base Cyclone Percolator Size: 10.8 Inches Tall Joint Type: 18mm Female Included Accessories: Glass Nail (for torches) https://discountenails.com/
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.