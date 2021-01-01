Slanted Quartz Banger Nail- 20mm coil
by Discount E-NailsWrite a review
$24.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Domeless Slanted Quartz Banger Nail Thickness: 4mm Coil Fitment Size: 20mm -Arm/Holder/Rest for coil Rig Joint Fitment Choices: 10mm,14mm,18mm male and female https://discountenails.com/
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.