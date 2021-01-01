Vapor Time Quartz Banger Nail-16mm/20mm/24mm/25mm Coil Size
Vapor Time Quartz Banger Nail For 16mm/20mm/24mm/25mm Coils *Features a shallower bucket then the regular quartz banger nail* -28mm bucket length -2mm thick walls -Hook/arm to hold coil -frosted joint for an excellent seal Nail Coil Size Choices: Outer diameter: 15.5mm to fit 16mm coils 19.5mm to fit 19.8 and 20mm coils 24mm to fit 24mm and 25mm coils (a little loose on a 25mm coil but works fine) 25mm to fit 25mm coils Bottom rig joint size options: 10mm,14mm,18mm male or female https://discountenails.com/
