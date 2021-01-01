Vaportime Dish Style Titanium Nail With Side Holes
by Discount E-NailsWrite a review
$19.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Vaportime Dish Style Titanium Nail Coil Size Choices: 16mm or 20mm Bottom Rig Fitment Sizes: 14/18mm male -Features a dish on top and 8 air holes around the side- -Medical Grade 2 Titanium- https://discountenails.com/
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.