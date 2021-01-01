About this product

Wonderful Brand ABS Plastic Case E-Nail Kit Options: Case Color: Black/Orange/Blue/Wood/Camo Coil&Nail Size: 10mm/16mm/20mm Nail Type: Titanium/Quartz Hybrid (Choose above) The Electric Controller Nail Box Kit includes a PID temperature controller, heating coil, nail and carb cap. The PID controller is for controlling the hot runner heating coil. The controller will heat from room temperature to 710 degrees Fahrenheit in about 3 minutes. The max temperature is 999 degrees Fahrenheit. The coil is rated as 100 W under 110 VAC. The Nail configures into a 6 in 1 for universal fitment (Fits male and female rigs- 10mm-14mm-18mm- Fits most all rigs) Wonderful ABS Plastic Case E-Nail Kit Includes: - 1 pc ABS Safety Case E-Nail Temperature Controller - 1 pc Heating Coil - 1 pc Grade 2 Titanium or Quartz Hybrid Nail(depending on choice) - 1 pc Grade 2 Titanium Carb Cap - 1 pc Power Cord - 1 pc User Manual - 2 pcs Silicone Containers 5ml Capacity Wonderful E-Nail Specifications Brand Name Wonderful Wattage 100W Voltage AC110V -240V 50-60HZ Temperature Range Room Temperature~999 Degrees °F Temperature stability Approximately 5°F-7°F Heating Coil Sizes 10mm, 16mm, 20mm Coil Shape Barrel (Spiral) Length of coil 1.5 Meter (5ft) Kevlar Fireproof Sheath Thermocouple Type "K" type PID Dimension/unit 3.5 x 1.5 x 5.0 inch (93 x 37 x 129 mm)