Metropolitan Box

by Diskreshen

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Metropolitan Box is a luxurious addition to any cannabis consumers 'must have' accessories. Hand made utilizing time honored traditions and craftsmanship like solid hardwood construction and strong finger joint joinery, these stash boxes will make every session a memorable one. Each stash box is hand built to order and features an integrated rolling tray lid, solid hardwood construction and comes with 4 strain jars and 8 strain labels. You also get Diskreshen's No-Nonsense Return Policy and Lifetime Breakage Guarantee. Choose from a variety of colored boxes to match your vibe or for the purists, there are the natural finish stash boxes guaranteed to grab attention. The Metropolitan Box measures approximately 11" wide x 8" deep x 4.25" tall and is available in your choice of color and wood species. For more information on the Metropolitan Box and all of Diskreshen's other offerings, please visit us at diskreshen.com

About this brand

In a world where factory production, uniformity and instant gratification are the norm, Diskreshen diverges by offering Quality before quantity Individuality over conformity and Passion above all. Each heirloom design piece starts with a cut of wood Hand selected for greatest visual impact Worked into shape by a craftsman Guided by centuries of tradition Built for you

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

