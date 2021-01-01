About this product

The Metropolitan Box is a luxurious addition to any cannabis consumers 'must have' accessories. Hand made utilizing time honored traditions and craftsmanship like solid hardwood construction and strong finger joint joinery, these stash boxes will make every session a memorable one. Each stash box is hand built to order and features an integrated rolling tray lid, solid hardwood construction and comes with 4 strain jars and 8 strain labels. You also get Diskreshen's No-Nonsense Return Policy and Lifetime Breakage Guarantee. Choose from a variety of colored boxes to match your vibe or for the purists, there are the natural finish stash boxes guaranteed to grab attention. The Metropolitan Box measures approximately 11" wide x 8" deep x 4.25" tall and is available in your choice of color and wood species. For more information on the Metropolitan Box and all of Diskreshen's other offerings, please visit us at diskreshen.com